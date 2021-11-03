Lympo (LYM) Price Up 49.9% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Lympo has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00220722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00097559 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

