Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

