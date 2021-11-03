Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 433 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $266.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $269.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.87.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

