Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of First Busey worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.