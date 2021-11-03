Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,594 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

CF Industries stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

