Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) were up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 307,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,313,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

