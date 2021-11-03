Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Tops $961,863.62

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $961,863.62 and approximately $8,059.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

