Man Group plc Acquires 180,821 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,821 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $112,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 272,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,230,117. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

