Man Group plc Buys 150,386 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Man Group plc owned about 0.37% of Spotify Technology worth $183,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.54. 25,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

