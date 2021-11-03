Man Group plc Buys 238,663 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $90,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 52.5% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 436.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 76,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

DRI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.07 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

