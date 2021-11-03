Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys 103,881 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the quarter. Horizon Global makes up about 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 372.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 188,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,626 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

