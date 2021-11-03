Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients comprises 2.4% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $10.19 on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

