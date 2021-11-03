Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $918,000 Investment in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.41. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Volt Information Sciences Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.