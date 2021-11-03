Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HSBC by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

