Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

