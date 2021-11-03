Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 71,100 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 12,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,961. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $619.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

