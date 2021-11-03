Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.6% during the first quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.64. 376,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. The company has a market capitalization of $923.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock worth $806,516,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.