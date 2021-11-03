Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.99. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,473. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.78 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $322.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

