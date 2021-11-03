Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manning & Napier has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of MN stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.01. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 16.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.