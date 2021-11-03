ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $83.30. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ManTech International shares last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

