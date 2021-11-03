Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.34.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.09 million and a P/E ratio of -44.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

