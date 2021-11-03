Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.