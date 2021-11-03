Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

MPC stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

