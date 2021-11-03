Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 700 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $418.47. 71,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.22 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

