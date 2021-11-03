Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANZUU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

ANZUU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

