Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.31. 111,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.38. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

