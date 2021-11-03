Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

