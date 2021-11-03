Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.300-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.30-1.36 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.