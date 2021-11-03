Mark Evan Jones Sells 32,931 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55.

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 223,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 357.90, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

