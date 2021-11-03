Mark Evan Jones Sells 32,931 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52.
- On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 223,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 357.90, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.