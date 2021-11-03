Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 96.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 105,182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

