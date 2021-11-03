Mark Richard Young Sells 403 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ZION stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $58,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
