Mark Richard Young Sells 403 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZION stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $58,780,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

