Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 9.8% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 253,551 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.50. 96,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,417. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

