Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 22,597 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

