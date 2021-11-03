Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 104.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

