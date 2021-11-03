Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $222,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $60,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 63.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 253,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,849. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

