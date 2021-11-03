Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0478 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $767,563.54 and approximately $574.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.20 or 0.07352328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.00327684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.96 or 0.00971950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00087990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.19 or 0.00429132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00269272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005026 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

