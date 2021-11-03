Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

