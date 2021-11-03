Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.01. 76,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,473. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $291.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $322.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.19.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

