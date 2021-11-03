MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $512.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.15.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.