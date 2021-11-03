Masterton Capital Management LP Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 4.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. 173,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,635. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

