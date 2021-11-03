MATH (MATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.58 Million

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, MATH has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. MATH has a market capitalization of $125.58 million and $1.65 million worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MATH coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MATH Coin Profile

MATH is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

Buying and Selling MATH

