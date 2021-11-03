Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $518.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.03 and a 200-day moving average of $382.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $528.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

