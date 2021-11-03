Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $13.44 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 814,856 shares of company stock valued at $220,134,634. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,488. The firm has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

