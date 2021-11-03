Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

