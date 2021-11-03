McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.29 million.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

