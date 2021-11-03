McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.29 million.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.88. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: Bond

Earnings History for McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.