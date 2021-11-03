McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $230.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $210.40 and last traded at $210.26, with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.88.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

