MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MDH remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,130. MDH Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.