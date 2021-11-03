Medicalchain (MTN) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $82,585.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00081481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.17 or 0.99801545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.43 or 0.07198053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

