Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Medpace worth $28,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $229.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,637,291.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,527. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

