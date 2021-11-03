Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.660-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MEDP stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.24. 170,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $229.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,157 shares of company stock worth $8,959,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

